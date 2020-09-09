Dak Prescott Says His Brother Died by Suicide

✖

Dak Prescott recently opened up about his older brother's death, which happened earlier this year. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was recently on In Depth with Graham Bensinger and said his brother, Jace, died by suicide. Prescott said he's still having a hard time dealing with the loss.

"He had a lot of burdens on him," Prescott said who was with his other brother Tad during the interview. "He had a lot of tough things and my sense of saying that is it showed me how vulnerable we have to be as humans, how open we have to be. Our adversities, our struggles [and] what we go through is always gonna be too much for ourselves [and] maybe even one or two people, but never too much for a community or family you love. So you have to share those things."

Prescott also said that Jace had a hard time dealing with their mon's 2013 fatal battle with cancer. "Jace at the time was finishing with school and was home, was with her and watched it," Prescott said, who not at home at the time as he was playing football at Mississippi State. "She couldn't necessarily hide it from Jace because he was there every day. He saw the times where she would have to spend probably 10-plus hours throwing up, this and that, and saw the medicine she had to take."

Prescott told Bensinger he was asleep when Jace died by suicide, saying his father had to wake him up to "some of the worst news that I'll ever get." He would then cry for 30 minutes with his dad and friends. "Obviously tears and tears and tears," Prescott said. "I mean, I sat there and tried to gather what had happened, and wanted to ask why for so many reasons."

In April, the Cowboys released a statement on the death of Jace. "It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today, the steam said. "The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy." Prescott and his two brothers recently appeared in a Campbell's Chunky Soup commercial, which was shared on social media after Jace's death.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.