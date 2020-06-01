Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Attacks Motorsports for Staying Silent on George Floyd Death

✖

Lewis Hamilton is disappointed in Formula One and the entire racing world for staying silent on the death of George Floyd. Last week Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, died while being held down by police officers. It has led to protests and riots across the country as well as a number of athletes speaking out on the incident. Hamilton is a six-time Formula One Champion and called out the industry for not speaking out.

"I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice," Hamilton wrote in his Instagram story, as transcribed by USA Today. "Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white-dominated sport." Hamilton went on to say that he's one of the few people in the sport who hs black and said he's standing alone. He also said, "I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can’t stand alongside us."

While many have been protesting peacefully, there have been some who have looting and bring buildings. Hamilton said he's standing with the ones who are protesting peacefully, but he believes there can't be peace until the leaders make changes. "This is not just America, this is the UK, this is Spain, this is Italy and all over," Hamilton added. "The way minorities are treated has to change, how you educate those in your country of equality, racism, classism and that we are all the same. We are not born with racism and hate in our hearts, it is taught by those we look up to."

Hamilton, 35 is one of the most successful Formula One drivers in history. Along with winning six world championships, Hamilton has won 84 races and has made the podium 151 times. Hamilton also has recorded 88 pole positions, the most in Formula One history. Hamilton is not the only black race car driver to comment on Floyd's death. NASCAR star Bubba Wallace went to Twitter to announce he's tired of the same thing happening in the country. "S—s getting old... hell, its been old. [What the f—] is gonna change?! [prayer hands emoji]," Wallace wrote on Twitter, alongside the hashtag, "George Floyd."