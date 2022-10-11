Former Los Angeles Angels Staffer Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison in Tyler Skaggs Case

A former employee of the Los Angeles Angels has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for providing drugs to Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs who died of an overdose in Texas, according to ESPN. Eric Kay was facing at least 20 years in prison on one of the two counts and didn't react when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Mean read his sentence. Skaggs died on July 1, 2019.

"We are very grateful to everyone who worked so hard to investigate and prosecute Eric Kay. Today's sentencing isn't about the number of years the defendant received," the Skaggs family said in a statement. "The real issue in this case is holding accountable the people who are distributing the deadly drug fentanyl. It is killing tens of thousands of people every year in our country and destroying families along with it. We will continue the fight to hold responsible those who allowed Kay to provide a deadly drug to Tyler. But for their actions, Tyler would still be with us today."

Kay was convicted in February, and prosecutors presented evidence that he made negative comments about Skaggs and his family, prosecutors and jurors in phone calls and emails following the conviction. Kay was convicted on one count each of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy. He was part of the Angels organization from 1996-2019 and took over as the communications director for the team in 2013.

According to a coroner's report, Skaggs, 27 choked to death on his own vomit and that alcohol, oxycodone and fentanyl were in his system. He began his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 and was with the team for two seasons. Skaggs then joined the Angels in 2014, and it was a reunion for him as the Angels drafted him in 2009. He missed the entire 2015 season due to Tommy John surgery and returned to the team as one of the starting pitchers.

"Obviously, it doesn't change my view on Tyler," Angels star Mike Trout said shortly after Skaggs' death. "He made a big impact on my life, this team. I was kind of shocked when the news came out like that. That's tough, but it doesn't change the feeling I have for him and the way he impacted my life."