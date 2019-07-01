Tyler Skaggs, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Pitcher, Dead at 27

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitcher Tyler Skaggs died in Texas Monday, just days after making what was his final start. He was 27 years old.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said in a statement. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Out thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

The cause of death was not revealed.

Los Angeles Times reporter Mike DiGiovanna confirmed on Twitter the Angels game against the Texas Rangers Monday was canceled.

The Rangers also issued a statement, sending their condolences to Skaggs, his family and the Angels.

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the Rangers’ statement read. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.”

Skaggs’ death was sudden. He started on Saturday night, pitching against the Oakland A’s in Anaheim.

The left-handed pitcher was drafted by the Angels in 2009, right out of Santa Monica High School. In 2010, he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and made his MLB debut with the team in August 2012. Skaggs was traded back to the Angels in 2013.

Skaggs required Tommy John surgery, and missed more than a year. He returned in 2016 and started the 2017 season in the Angels rotation.

Skaggs married his wife Carli in December 2018.

After the news broke, members of the baseball community and fans shared their shock and sadness.

“Terrible news. Unbelievable person and teammate. So sad to hear something like this. RIP brother,” Atlanta Braves player Ender Inciarte tweeted.

“Just shocking. I remember his debut like it was yesterday. Prayers to his loved ones,” sports reporter Jody Jackson wrote.

“Very sad day for baseball. Such a great kid and will truly be missed. Way to soon for you Tyler. Prayers to the Skaggs family,” San Francisco Giants pitcher Derek Holland wrote.

“I’m in absolute shock. He was such a bright star, going to hurt for a long time,” one fan wrote.

“I legit don’t know how to react to this because I’m so shocked. Skaggs was my favorite pitcher on the team. I was there Saturday at his last start and cheered him as he walked off. I’m shocked,” another added.

