Former Bears Cornerback Mike Richardson Accused of Murder

Mike Richardson, a former cornerback for the Chicago Bears who was on the 1985 Super Bowl team, is being accused of murder in Arizona, according to USA Today. The Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff's office said that Richardson is a suspect in the fatal shooting of 47-year old Ronald Like on Tuesday. Police responded to the shooting and found Like with a severe gunshot wound. He died after being transported to the hospital.

Richardson, 59, was arrested on Wednesday, according to ABC 15 in Arizona. However, this isn't the first time Richardson has been arrested this year. ABC 15 reported that the 59-year old has been arrested by Phoenix police twice for alleged drug possession. He was also arrested in 2018 after being accused of theft and possession meth, crack cocaine and heroin. Multiple reports indicated that Richard had been convicted of more than 20 crimes by 2008.

When talking to ESPN in 2010, Richardson opened up about his troubled past. "I just lost focus," Richardson said. "At some point, the party has to stop, and my party didn't stop. And if the party is 24 hours around the clock, eventually you're going to get in trouble. Unfortunately, I had to experience some pain to change, and that's really a motivator. Sometimes, if the fire gets hot enough, you have to get away from the place where you get burned, and it takes some people longer than others to change. I just thank God for who I am today. I'm definitely a different person today."

Richardson was drafted by the Bears in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft from Arizona State. In his rookie season, Richardson recorded five interceptions and 16 games. When the Bears won the Super Bowl in 1985, Richardson had another strong season, recording four interceptions and one returned for a touchdown. His best season was in 1986 when he picked off seven passes and was named to the All-Pro team. Former Bears coach Mike Ditka has supported Richardson through the difficult times.

"There's not a bad bone in his body," Ditka told ESPN in 2010. "What happens with a kid, you're caught up in all the crap and you don't think sometimes and you don't get rid of your past, your [friends], and all they do is bring you down."