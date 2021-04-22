Major Update on Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight

✖

The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul is now set. According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, the exhibition bout is planned for Saturday, June 5, and will air on Showtime pay-per-view. Originally, the fight was scheduled to take place on February 20 and hosted by the online platform Fanmio. However, the fight was postponed, and the site of the fight has yet to be announced.

On Tuesday, Mayweather went to Instagram to reveal the five cities that are being considered - Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Atlanta, which is where Logan Paul's brother, Jake Paul beat Ben Askren in a boxing match this past weekend. There will be a weight difference between Mayweather and Logan Paul. The Athletic reports that Mayweather can't weigh more than 160 pounds while Paul can't weigh more than 190.

There's another report indicating the fight could happen on Sunday, June 6 in Miami. According to TMZ, Floyd's team is pushing hard for the Sunday date became they want as many fans in attendance as possible. A source told TMZ that having a large crowd at a Miami venue is very important to Floyd.

Mayweather, 44, is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time as he posted a 50-0 record. His last boxing match was on Aug. 26, 2017, when he defeated UFC star Conor McGregor via TKO in the 10th round. During his career, Mayweather won 15 major world titles in multiple weight classes. He also won the bronze medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. The fight against Paul will be his second exhibition match with the first being against Tenshin Nasukawa on Dec. 31, 2018. Mayweather won the match via TKO in the first round.

"Muhammad Ali called himself the greatest, and after a while, he was the greatest," Mayweather said in an interview with Life Beyond Sport. "I say I’m the best ever, and so as long as I keep saying that . . . I think that, with the boxers that fought in my era, they’ll say, 'He was the best ever,' but it’s all with respect to the legendary champions that came before." Paul, 26, has an 0-1 record as a pro boxer. On November 9, 2019, Paul lost to KSI via a split decision.