Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty Challenges Jake Paul to a Fight

Jake Paul may have found his next opponent. Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, went to Twitter this week to send a message to Paul. The post shows Gritty holding a sign that reads "I got next [Jake Paul]" while wearing boxing gloves.

Fans are ready to see that happen. One social media user wrote, "Gritty is more qualified than his previous fights," while another person posted Gritty showing off his boxing skills. Paul is coming off a win over former UFC star Ben Askren via TKO on Saturday. So far, Paul has competed in three boxing matches and won all three of them. His first match was against YouTuber AnEsonGib and the second was against former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Fans are not buying the fact the Paul is a pro boxer since he hasn't faced a pro boxer yet. And as far as Paul's next boxing match goes, he's looking to face another UFC competitor - Daniel Cormier. However, Cormier brushed off the challenge from Paul, saying he has nothing to prove anymore.

“This dude would never fight me. I would kill him. Why would I ever fight someone like that?” Cormier said to ESPN via Bad Left Hook. “But my immediate reaction was, ‘I can’t stand this kid.’ So it works! I can’t stand this kid! But who punches down? You don’t punch down to somebody. I’m the guy that’s in the Hall of Fame. I’m the guy that won two world championships at the same time.

“I’m not gonna punch down to some kid that’s on YouTube that’s, like, ‘Fight me!’ Like, why?" Cormier continued. "What have you done to earn the right to fight me? So, no, it’s silly and stupid. But I would like him to fight Tyron. I would like to see him fight somebody more real. Don’t fight Ben Askren at 190, bloated. "Fight a middleweight (185 lbs in MMA). Fight Luke Rockhold! Let me see you fight Luke Rockhold or somebody like that. And then I will not only say that you have base skills, I will say you’re a real fighter. Because right now it’s all pretend. It’s all pretend.”