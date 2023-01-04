'Fire Skip Bayless': Fans Push FS1 to Take Action After Damar Hamlin Reaction
Skip Bayless is no stranger to receiving backlash for the things he says on television on writes on Twitter. But what the 71-year-old FS1 host tweeted on Monday night had fans going after him in a way he's never seen before. During the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest before he was rushed to the hospital. The game was called off, and Bayless went to Twitter to talk about how not playing the game will impact the season.
"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?" Bayless tweeted. This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant." Bayless attempted to clarify the tweet with another tweet. The following day, Bayless appeared on his show Undisputed and apologized.
"I apologize for what for what we're going to set out to do here today, if it offends anyone because we're going to try to do the show pretty much as usual we do the show," he said, per CNN. "I'll admit up front that I'm still shook up what happened last night to Damar Hamlin. In fact, I'm still wrecked. In fact, I'm not sure I'm capable of doing this show today." Regardless of the apology, fans want Skip Bayless fired from FS1.
End of Bayless
Really hope this is how skips career ends #FireSkipBayless— Firm Handshake (@FirmHandshake_4) January 4, 2023
One person tweeted: "The issue w/ [Skip Bayless] isn't just the one tweet. I don't think the Tweet was necessarily bad, but it's an ACCUMULATION of the antics he has given over the years starting with the Troy Aikman rumor. [Shannon Sharpe] is probably more tired of him than we are."prevnext
Time to Go
He needs to go @RealSkipBayless #FireSkipBayless— Jtizzle26 (@Jtizzle2611) January 4, 2023
Another person said: "ENOUGH. Regardless of the tweet, he has been nothing short of rude, insensitive and honestly unpleasant to watch. [Shannon Sharpe] is a respected HOF member and doesn't deserve this. It's time to move on from sports 'analysts' like Skip. I'm done with undisputed."prevnext
Not he Victim
ARE WE SERIOUS @FS1 THIS IS WHAT YOU CALL AN APOLOGY!! HE NEVER APOLOGIZED FOR NOTHING! HE MADE HIMSELF OUT TO BE A VITCIM! #FireSkipBayless https://t.co/U8hPmV9nO0— BrunelliSports (@BrunelliSports) January 3, 2023
The Twitter account BrunelliSports added: "That's always been Skip Bayless it's old he awful with words and takes and never been a good sports analysis! He always says the wrong thing at the wrong time! The dude needs to go!"prevnext
Not Holding Back
Nothing I’ve wanted more than for @FOXSports and @undisputed to fire this absolute bum. Bring absolutely nothing of value to the industry, and is a genuine garbage human being. #FireSkipBayless https://t.co/50rsZYutuX— Sinjin Snopczynski (@snopesinjin) January 3, 2023
One fan tweeted: "Please fire this guy. … literally the worst thing this idiot has ever said and that's no small feat."prevnext
Asking Fox Sports
#fireskipbayless Come on @foxsports, do the right thing. This guy is a scumbag.— Jeff Carlberg (@JeffCarlberg) January 3, 2023
A person wrote: "Why does this man continue to have a show? He's an absolute disgrace to sports."prevnext
More Fire
You’re an idiot. #fireskipbayless https://t.co/bePJAf9fMC— J. Fishy (@freyfishy82) January 3, 2023
One Twitter user stated: "What's funny is all the outrage and calling for Skips job really won't amount to anything. He'll state an apology on his show and they'll move on. Sad, but true. Skips been out of touch for YEARS now."prevnext
No Apology
It’s about more than football! This is classless and heartless. @FOXSports this equally makes you look bad if you do not do anything about this. https://t.co/RAZUXSHzTv— N_Wats 🇺🇸 (@N_Wats) January 3, 2023
And this fan said: "You crossed the line Skip, you need fired and moved to the mailroom for this take. Lost a lot of respect for you. A young man's life is more important than a game."prev