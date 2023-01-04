'Fire Skip Bayless': Fans Push FS1 to Take Action After Damar Hamlin Reaction

Skip Bayless is no stranger to receiving backlash for the things he says on television on writes on Twitter. But what the 71-year-old FS1 host tweeted on Monday night had fans going after him in a way he's never seen before. During the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest before he was rushed to the hospital. The game was called off, and Bayless went to Twitter to talk about how not playing the game will impact the season.

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?" Bayless tweeted. This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant." Bayless attempted to clarify the tweet with another tweet. The following day, Bayless appeared on his show Undisputed and apologized.

"I apologize for what for what we're going to set out to do here today, if it offends anyone because we're going to try to do the show pretty much as usual we do the show," he said, per CNN. "I'll admit up front that I'm still shook up what happened last night to Damar Hamlin. In fact, I'm still wrecked. In fact, I'm not sure I'm capable of doing this show today." Regardless of the apology, fans want Skip Bayless fired from FS1.