Skip Bayless Gets Intense Backlash for Insensitive Comment Following Damar Hamlin Injury

Skip Bayless is known for his hot takes on various sports topics. But he's taking a lot of heat for his thoughts on the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the scary incident that happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Monday Night Football game was canceled when Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. And before the league made the decision to call off the game, Bayless went to Twitter to express his concern about how can the game can be made up since it was an important game for both teams.

This led to people going after the 71-year-old FS1 host for being insensitive to the situation. Neither the Bills nor the Bengals were thinking about the game because of Hamllin's situation. The 24-year-old safety collapsed after making a tackle, and the medical staff began to perform CPR before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bills announced that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and is in critical condition. Bayless attempted to clarify his original statements about his thoughts on the game, but the fans didn't buy it.