Skip Bayless Gets Intense Backlash for Insensitive Comment Following Damar Hamlin Injury
Skip Bayless is known for his hot takes on various sports topics. But he's taking a lot of heat for his thoughts on the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the scary incident that happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Monday Night Football game was canceled when Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. And before the league made the decision to call off the game, Bayless went to Twitter to express his concern about how can the game can be made up since it was an important game for both teams.
This led to people going after the 71-year-old FS1 host for being insensitive to the situation. Neither the Bills nor the Bengals were thinking about the game because of Hamllin's situation. The 24-year-old safety collapsed after making a tackle, and the medical staff began to perform CPR before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bills announced that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and is in critical condition. Bayless attempted to clarify his original statements about his thoughts on the game, but the fans didn't buy it.
First Tweet
No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023
One person replied: "This is the most inconsiderate thing you could have said. We are human beings not just numbers. You've obviously never stepped foot in a locker room or been apart of a family like this. We are a band of brothers! Get over yourself man… Praying hard for Damar and his family!"prevnext
Follow-Up
Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023
Another fan said: "I don't believe it. If no one said anything underneath your last tweet, you wouldn't have the same reaction with this one."prevnext
Former NFL Star Darrelle Revis
all u care about is football when damar hamlin’s life is at risk. coming from u i expected more. this tweet is not. u of all people should know better bro.— Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 3, 2023
One NFL fan wrote: "Dude is a joke and always been a joke for a sportscaster. He is there simply for controversy. His career is a lot of jumping back and forth between players to support his fans favorite, not his own word."prevnext
Marc Lamont Hill
I’m trying to read this tweet as generously as possible. And still, it’s pretty disgusting. Damar Hamlin is a human being. So are his teammates and opponents, all of whom just witnessed something horrific. His life is on the line. Nothing else is important. Certainly not a game. https://t.co/5LV1HN9ujs— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 3, 2023
One fan wrote: "When Christian Eriksen of Denmark collpased at EURO 2020, they actually continued the game. Seems to be a trend. You're right. I don't know why they need to 'think' about it. Seems money always gets first priority (ie 'first look') and everything else follows."prevnext
NFL Star Sauce Gardner
Are you seriously talking about when the football game should be postponed? Damar Hamlin’s health is ALL that matters at the moment! Nothing else!!! https://t.co/LNlbJLx1pY— SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 3, 2023
One person responded: "Skip has always been a fraud. Damar Hamlin's well-being is all that matters right now."prevnext
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens
You’re DESPICABLE!!! 😡— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 3, 2023
I hope to God you LOSE YOUR JOB for this tweet!!!
You REALLY think this game holds more weight than this young man’s LIFE!!
Dude, you’re DEAD WRONG for this!! https://t.co/OGEKGwWISv
A fan said: "A lot of people are reading it the way you are [Terrell Owens]. He was saying that a game of such importance in sports is suddenly irrelevant in the bigger picture. The wording came off bad."prevnext
Memphis Football Coach David Diehl
Absolutely Disgraceful and Classless @RealSkipBayless And You Wonder Why Zero Athletes Have Any Respect For You. Damar Hamlin’s Life 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Is More Important Than Your Entertainment, Your “show” and A Game. https://t.co/fuLM5jSX11— David Diehl (@davediehl66) January 3, 2023
And one fan said: "I don't know DD. Skip has said a lot crappy things, but I think he was just working through all the angles in the moment. These should probably stay as thoughts, and not public Twitter messages."prev