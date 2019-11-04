Sports

Fans Lose It After Seeing Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki Wear MAGA Hat and Receive Hug From Donald Trump

The Washington Nationals won the World Series last week and they recently attended the White House […]

By

The Washington Nationals won the World Series last week and they recently attended the White House to celebrate with President Donald Trump. And while Trump was happy to see the Nationals at the White House, he was really happy to see catcher Kurt Suzuki who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

When Trump saw that, he gave Suzuki a hug and shook his hand. However, Suzuki was not the only player to show love to Trump as Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman presented him with a No. 45 Nationals jersey.

“This is an incredible honor I’d like to think none of us will ever forget,” Zimmerman said via USA Today. “We’d also like to thank for keeping everyone here safe in our country and continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world.”

So how did fans fell, about Suzuki wearing the MAGA hat and getting a hug from Trump? Scroll down to find out.

Be Rational

Nate Blogg was confident Twitter users will be rational when they see Suzuki wearing a MAGA hat and getting love from Trump. Well, Blogg is partially right as some fans loved it while some fans absolutely hated it. But that’s pretty much how it is when it comes to Trump anyway.

Cheers at White House

When Trump attended Game Five of the World Series, he received a ton of boos and the game was played in Washington. But when he hugged Suzuki, there was nothing by cheers. Not a big surprise, but the contrast between the two events are night and day. 

Not a Happy Suzuki Fan

This fan was clearly not happy to see Suzuki wear a MAGA hat. Suzuki has spent time with a few teams including the A’s and the fan wanted him to win the World Series so he would get a ring. Now that fan has seen Suzuki show support for Trump, the support for him is no longer there. 

Perspective

This fan wanted to let everyone know that Suzuki was having some fun and he’s just the catcher for the Nationals. The reality is we don’t really know if Suzuki is a Trump supporter or not. He was just seen wearing the hat and that led to Trump reacting. He could have been wearing the hat to get attention, which it did. 

Having the Right

This fan shared what the First Amendment says because he wanted everyone to know that Suzuki has the right to wear the hat. It doesn’t make him a bad person and if he’s a Trump supporter, than that’s his prerogative. 

Shame on Suzuki

It’s clear this fan is mad at Suzuki for supporting Trump with the hat. She was also not a fan of the hug as she said it was creepy. MAGA is a passionate slogan for everyone and while it should have one clear meaning, that’s clearly not the case. 

View from the Democrat

With this fan voting Democrat in the next election, it’s clear the Twitter not a fan of Trump. However, the user doesn’t understand why fans are so upset at Suzuki wearing the MAGA hat. The user goes on to say that everyone is offended by everything. 

