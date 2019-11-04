Fans Lose It After Seeing Nationals’ Kurt Suzuki Wear MAGA Hat and Receive Hug From Donald Trump

The Washington Nationals won the World Series last week and they recently attended the White House to celebrate with President Donald Trump. And while Trump was happy to see the Nationals at the White House, he was really happy to see catcher Kurt Suzuki who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

When Trump saw that, he gave Suzuki a hug and shook his hand. However, Suzuki was not the only player to show love to Trump as Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman presented him with a No. 45 Nationals jersey.

“This is an incredible honor I’d like to think none of us will ever forget,” Zimmerman said via USA Today. “We’d also like to thank for keeping everyone here safe in our country and continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world.”

So how did fans fell, about Suzuki wearing the MAGA hat and getting a hug from Trump? Scroll down to find out.

Be Rational

Kurt Suzuki wearing a MAGA hat. This will go over well. Twitter will be rational. pic.twitter.com/PDAEZdt3nV — Nate Blogg (@BarstoolNate) November 4, 2019

Nate Blogg was confident Twitter users will be rational when they see Suzuki wearing a MAGA hat and getting love from Trump. Well, Blogg is partially right as some fans loved it while some fans absolutely hated it. But that’s pretty much how it is when it comes to Trump anyway.

Cheers at White House

Watch as Nationals player Kurt Suzuki stuns everyone and pulls out a MAGA hat at the White House.



Trump’s reaction is PRICELESS.



This is quite the contrast to Game 5 when Washington, D.C. booed Trump when he entered the stadium… pic.twitter.com/3CHQk1LHV2 — Tim Ozinga (@timozinga) November 4, 2019

When Trump attended Game Five of the World Series, he received a ton of boos and the game was played in Washington. But when he hugged Suzuki, there was nothing by cheers. Not a big surprise, but the contrast between the two events are night and day.

Not a Happy Suzuki Fan

Kurt Suzuki I feel sick and sad. As a longtime A’s fan, I proudly wore your hat. Never again! I rooted for the #Nationals in hopes you would get a ring. My mistake. MAGA pres is criminal- that’s how you’ll be remembered: #unmasked. Doolittle is a man of character. pic.twitter.com/QlsNgzSosq — Lou (@emilross76) November 4, 2019

This fan was clearly not happy to see Suzuki wear a MAGA hat. Suzuki has spent time with a few teams including the A’s and the fan wanted him to win the World Series so he would get a ring. Now that fan has seen Suzuki show support for Trump, the support for him is no longer there.

Perspective

If Kurt Suzuki is a #MAGA supporter – wearing the hat is in form. If he is not, he’s having fun Either way, he’s a catcher on a baseball team. Nothing more, nothing less. Ostracizing him over politics is no worse than blackballing @Kaepernick7 for taking a knee. #Nationals — DCN8TV (@SajeevDC2Va) November 4, 2019

This fan wanted to let everyone know that Suzuki was having some fun and he’s just the catcher for the Nationals. The reality is we don’t really know if Suzuki is a Trump supporter or not. He was just seen wearing the hat and that led to Trump reacting. He could have been wearing the hat to get attention, which it did.

Having the Right

People really mad at Kurt Suzuki for wearing a MAGA hat 💀 pic.twitter.com/UNwtNLENij — Javy Torres (@bleepinjavy17) November 4, 2019

This fan shared what the First Amendment says because he wanted everyone to know that Suzuki has the right to wear the hat. It doesn’t make him a bad person and if he’s a Trump supporter, than that’s his prerogative.

Shame on Suzuki

Washington Nationals’ shame: Kurt Suzuki’s MAGA hat moment @ the White House, followed up w/a creepy, creepy hug by Trump. And then Kurt’s kicker line: “I love you all. I love you all.” How utterly absurd, Suzuki. MAGA translates to targeted, bigoted hate.pic.twitter.com/V6SqqQHntL — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) November 4, 2019

It’s clear this fan is mad at Suzuki for supporting Trump with the hat. She was also not a fan of the hug as she said it was creepy. MAGA is a passionate slogan for everyone and while it should have one clear meaning, that’s clearly not the case.

View from the Democrat

I am not Pro-Trump. I will vote Democrat in 2020.



But the amount of people offended and angry because Kurt Suzuki put on a MAGA hat is ridiculous. Is there anything people aren’t offended by in todays culture? Jeesh.

Every move you make today has a chance of offending someone. — rollerblade (@gohawksgo76ers) November 4, 2019

With this fan voting Democrat in the next election, it’s clear the Twitter not a fan of Trump. However, the user doesn’t understand why fans are so upset at Suzuki wearing the MAGA hat. The user goes on to say that everyone is offended by everything.