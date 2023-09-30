Falcons vs. Jaguars: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2023 NFL London Game

The NFL International Series is back, and the first game takes place on Sunday morning. The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and will stream on ESPN+ and NFL+. There will also be an alternate Toy Story telecast of the game, which will be fully animated and called Toy Story Funday Football. It will stream on Disney+ and will be the first game in league history to be played in the setting of a Disney movie.

The Falcons (2-1) are coming off a 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions. Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder is off to a solid start to the season, completing 62.5 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 83.2. Fans want more out of Ridder, and he knows the pressure is on him to deliver.

"We went back and watched the game from last week, things that we could've done better, things that we could correct on," Ridder said when talking about the Jaguars defense, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Got that done, came in here (Tuesday), met with the offense and kind of got just a brief overview for them, kind of got their personnel – who they're going to see, what type of fronts you're going to see, what type of coverages. This defense that we're about to go up against is going to be hungry coming off of a loss."

The Jaguars (1-2) need to win on Sunday to stay in the AFC South race. After beating the Indianapolis Colts to start the year, Jacksonville fell to the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. The Jaguars are playing their 10th game in London but have only won across the pond four times.

One player to watch for the Jaguars is wide receiver Calvin Ridley who played for the Falcons from 2018 to 2022. He's looking forward to playing his former team, but the goal for him is to help the Jaguars win. "It's very important," he said per the Jaguars' official website. "Me personally coming here, I wanted to be someone that helped this offense. I want us to get on track and look elite and explosive. I'm getting myself back to square one, pushing forward and trying to work hard as I can."