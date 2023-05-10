NFL Announces International Games Schedule, Black Friday Matchup for 2023 Season
The 2023 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11, but the league has already announced a few key games for the season. There will be five international games played this fall, and the NFL revealed the matchups, dates and times for the games. Additionally, the league revealed the two teams playing in the Black Friday game.
"In what promises to be a great spectacle of football for our global fans, we are thrilled to announce the five games to be played internationally in 2023, a record number of regular season games in Europe in a season," Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International, said in a statement. "We are excited to bring three games to London once again, a city with a huge love for the sport and a passionate fan base across the UK. We are also pleased to confirm that the two games in Germany will be played in Frankfurt, a city steeped in NFL heritage. We look forward to staging both games at Eintracht Frankfurt's Stadium, building on the incredible atmosphere experienced at last season's game in Munich." Here's a look at the international games as well as the Black Friday contest.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Oct. 1
London ‘Tings
Got a duel with them Dirty Birds across the pond. #DUUUVAL— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 10, 2023
Wembley Stadium | London, U.K. 9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+
This will be an interesting matchup. The Falcons will have a new look with the addition of safety Jessie Bates and the selection of rookie running back Bijan Robinson. The Jaguars are coming off a playoff appearance last season and are led by star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.prevnext
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills - Oct. 8
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, U.K. 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network
Jacksonville will stay in London for a big matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Last year, the Bills were expected to make a run at the Super Bowl but last to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs. Is 2023 when they finally break through?prevnext
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans - Oct. 15
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, U.K. 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network
Lamar Jackson will be the Ravens' starting quarterback after a long contract negotiation session. The Titans' quarterback situation is a little more tricky as they still have Ryan Tannehill on the roster but drafted Will Levis in the second round. It's possible Levis could be QB1 when this game kicks off.prevnext
Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Nov. 5
Frankfurt Stadium | Frankfurt, Germany 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network
The NFL heads back to Germany for a big AFC matchup. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill look to put on a show in Frankfurt, while Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look to get back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons.prevnext
Indianapolis Colts vs. New Engalnd Patriots - Nov. 12
Frankfurt Stadium | Frankfurt, Germany 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network
Both the Colts and Patriots look to bounce back after difficult 2022 seasons. The Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson to help get the offense going, while the Patriots hope that quarterback Mac Jones can take that next step.prevnext
Black Friday - Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets - Nov. 24
3 p.m. ET on Prime Video
Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Jets during the offseason and will see if he can lead the team to a Super Bowl win. They are facing a Dolphins team that reached the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.prevnext
Other Announced Matchups
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBSprev