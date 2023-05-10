NFL Announces International Games Schedule, Black Friday Matchup for 2023 Season

The 2023 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11, but the league has already announced a few key games for the season. There will be five international games played this fall, and the NFL revealed the matchups, dates and times for the games. Additionally, the league revealed the two teams playing in the Black Friday game.

"In what promises to be a great spectacle of football for our global fans, we are thrilled to announce the five games to be played internationally in 2023, a record number of regular season games in Europe in a season," Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International, said in a statement. "We are excited to bring three games to London once again, a city with a huge love for the sport and a passionate fan base across the UK. We are also pleased to confirm that the two games in Germany will be played in Frankfurt, a city steeped in NFL heritage. We look forward to staging both games at Eintracht Frankfurt's Stadium, building on the incredible atmosphere experienced at last season's game in Munich." Here's a look at the international games as well as the Black Friday contest.