Falcons' Hayden Hurst Opens up About Suicide Attempt

Hayden Hurst is opening up about his suicide attempt from four years ago. The Atlanta Falcons tight end talks about the issues he has dealt with over the years on the Falcons official website. Hurst said his suicide attempt in 2016 was "the best and worst thing that's ever happened in my life."

"For whatever reason, God looked down on me and gave me a second shot at this thing," Hurst said. " And I made a promise, I'm going to make the most of this opportunity." Earlier this year when Hurst was a member of the Baltimore Ravens, he talked about his struggles with depression and went to his parents to get help. At the time, he revealed that his dad told him he had issues with anxiety.

𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁 1: Hayden Hurst wanted everything to be over. But, he was given a second chance in life. pic.twitter.com/HXJd6JKmrL — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2020

"I can't really explain it," Hurst said in the interview with the Falcons. "It's hard to unless you go through it." "But depression, you feel like nobody's there, despite my family being so close. They're willing to do whatever, but when you're in that head space and you're in that dark spot, you feel alone." Hurst went on to talk about his suicide attempt which happened after a night of heavy drinking.

"It was the best and worst thing that's ever happened in my life," Hurst says. "Because when I made that decision, when I was in that hospital room, kind of reflecting on everything I had done, I made a promise to myself. I was like, I'm not going to do this again." It led to Hurst, 27, getting his life in order and become a standout tight end for the South Carolina Gamecocks. In 2017, Hurst was named to the All-SEC First team after catching 44 passes for 559 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2018, Hurst was drafted by the Ravens in the first round. In his two seasons with the Ravens, Hurst recorded 43 catches for 512 yards and three touchdowns. He was traded to the Falcons in March and has been one of the more consistent players for the team this season. In 11 games, Hurst has caught 41 passes for 459 yards and three touchdowns.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.