Kansas City Chiefs: All the Best Football Gear Fans Need Right Now

✖

With the Big Game mere days away and now available to watch for free this year thanks to CBS, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to celebrate a second consecutive championship. They have complete faith in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and believe that he will partner with Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and other star players to put up a lot of points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The majority of these fans may not be able to attend the Big Game, but they are trying to find other ways to show off their love.

There are several different options for the fans on Amazon, many of which take advantage of Amazon Prime and its free two-day shipping — a Prime subscription is required to take advantage of this option. You can sign up for an account by clicking here. Fans can buy items to showcase their fandom during tailgates or while out running errands. There are also Blu-Ray videos that tell the story of the Super Bowl LIV victory. Below are some of the best items for Chiefs fans ahead of the Big Day.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Measuring in at 3 feet by 5 feet, this polyester flag features two metal grommets that make attaching it to your flagpole or tailgate pole a breeze. The flag is made of 100% polyester and features quadruple-stitched fly ends for extra durability. The logo is printed on both sides to showcase the fandom from both directions. This deal is available to Amazon customers for $29.95. See Amazon for more details.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

A major portion of celebrating the Big Game is whipping up some delicious food in the kitchen. This knife set aids in the pursuit while providing the opportunity to rep the Chiefs at the same time. These stainless steel blades cut through various meats, vegetables and other food items. They also feature Chiefs logos on each side. The color scheme continues on the black and red polypropylene handles. The knife set is available for $22.49 and includes free shipping with Amazon Prime. See Amazon for more details.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

The Chiefs are preparing to face off with the Buccaneers in the Big Game, but the fans will have to find ways to pass time before kickoff. One ideal option is the Blu-Ray detailing the previous journey to the big game. The Chiefs faced off with the 49ers after the 2019 season and secured the first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years. This recap of the season includes the biggest moments — the opening victory in Jacksonville, winning six straight games to end the regular season and post-season comebacks over Houston and Tennessee. The Blu-Ray is available for $22.99. See Amazon for more details.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

With the Big Game taking place during the first Sunday of February, there are many viewers that will deal with winter temperatures. One way to combat the cold is to wrap up in a Chiefs-branded blanket. Available for $49.99, this 100% polyester blanket is 60 inches by 80 inches and features the team logo and helmet. The blanket is also machine washable and dryable, ensuring that it is easy to clean in the instance of any food spills. See Amazon for more details.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

With so many big moments during the game, the commercials, and the halftime show, there are few opportunities to get up from the couch and refill your beverage. Available for $19.99, the Party Animal Water Cooler Mug will take care of this issue. The mug is shaped to look like an authentic water cooler, fitting with the football theme, and it holds 44 ounces of hot or cold liquid. To truly showcase the Chiefs fandom, the mug is red and features the team logo in prominent positions. See Amazon for more details.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Prices and promotions listed on click-through links are subjected to change by the retailer.