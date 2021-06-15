Eva Marie Returns to WWE, and Fans Are Not Impressed

By Brian Jones

After weeks of build-up, Eva Marie made her return to WWE. However, Marie didn't take on Naomi on Raw as scheduled as she brought out Piper Niven to take her place. Niven was able to beat Naomi easily, and it was revealed that she is Marie's protege. Niven is known for her work in WWE NXT UK, but her name wasn't mentioned by the announcers. According to Fightful Select (via Wrestling Inc.) Niven's new ring name could be "Dew Drop" or "Doudrop."

And while it's good to see Niven on the main roster, fans didn't see it coming as Marie was promoted for the last six weeks. It was reported in December that Marie was on WWE's internal roster, indicating she was returning in the foreseeable future. In 2018, Marie talked to Pro Wrestling Sheet about wanting to return to WWE.

“I feel like I do have unfinished business there. Ultimately, everyone — I think it would be silly if you didn’t say this — but, you know, you want the title. And I feel right when I left, I was just about to arrive. So that is something still in me. No, I will not be appearing at Evolution. But … that doesn’t say that I won’t be appearing later on." Here's a look at fans sounding off on Marie's return.

One fan wrote: "I Hope the Real 'EvaLution' coming next week...Eva Marie's match Will be next week for your qualification at MTB?"

Another fan wrote: "I really don’t like this take on the situation. Eva was signed MONTHS before any cuts were made. It’s not like they “made room” for her."

"Naomi suffers the same fate as Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, and Alicia Fox before them," one Twitter wrote. "They get sacrificed to make bad talent look good. I would say there’s a trend but I don’t have the energy for that discussion."

One fan wrote: "Piper Niven is nowhere near ready to be on Raw. Stupidest call up ever. No offense to her but you could have at least given us Mercedes."

"Wasn't watching during her first run so literally no expectations to be had honestly, but Raw leaves a foul aftertaste lately so faith isn't terribly high either," one fan admitted. 

Odds are Marie will do more than just be a manager, but fans are not happy with the move. One fan stated: "Promote every single week to let her be just manager. Good job WWE."

And this fan didn't hold back any feelings. The person wrote: "Well they are having Eva do the same thing she did before her release the last time NOTHING!"

