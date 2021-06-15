Eva Marie Returns to WWE, and Fans Are Not Impressed
After weeks of build-up, Eva Marie made her return to WWE. However, Marie didn't take on Naomi on Raw as scheduled as she brought out Piper Niven to take her place. Niven was able to beat Naomi easily, and it was revealed that she is Marie's protege. Niven is known for her work in WWE NXT UK, but her name wasn't mentioned by the announcers. According to Fightful Select (via Wrestling Inc.) Niven's new ring name could be "Dew Drop" or "Doudrop."
And while it's good to see Niven on the main roster, fans didn't see it coming as Marie was promoted for the last six weeks. It was reported in December that Marie was on WWE's internal roster, indicating she was returning in the foreseeable future. In 2018, Marie talked to Pro Wrestling Sheet about wanting to return to WWE.
“I feel like I do have unfinished business there. Ultimately, everyone — I think it would be silly if you didn’t say this — but, you know, you want the title. And I feel right when I left, I was just about to arrive. So that is something still in me. No, I will not be appearing at Evolution. But … that doesn’t say that I won’t be appearing later on." Here's a look at fans sounding off on Marie's return.
The Eva-Lution is upon us! 💪@natalieevamarie is back and @viperpiperniven— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 15, 2021
is with her! 🙌#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/KYhiArX4BT
One fan wrote: "I Hope the Real 'EvaLution' coming next week...Eva Marie's match Will be next week for your qualification at MTB?"
I’m sorry but we let go
PEYTON ROYCE
BILLIE KAY
RUBY RIOTT
CHELSEA GREEN
ZELINA VEGA
For the likes of Eva Marie 🥴 not sure this will ever make sense to me 🤷🏾♀️— Those Wrestling Girls (@TWrestlingGirls) June 14, 2021
Another fan wrote: "I really don't like this take on the situation. Eva was signed MONTHS before any cuts were made. It's not like they "made room" for her."
Naomi:
- winner of WrestleMania Battle Royal
- 2x Smackdown Women's Champion
- fought in a championship match in Saudi Arabia
- lasted 47:43 in the Royal Rumble
Eva Marie:
- doesn't know how to wear clothes#NaomiDeservesBetter— destiny ۞ ·˚ LOKI SPOILERS (@naomisavenue) June 14, 2021
"Naomi suffers the same fate as Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, and Alicia Fox before them," one Twitter wrote. "They get sacrificed to make bad talent look good. I would say there's a trend but I don't have the energy for that discussion."
Eva Marie is gonna win the mitb next month then she’ll cash in on Rhea isn’t she? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5174j0uN1z— 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) June 15, 2021
One fan wrote: "Piper Niven is nowhere near ready to be on Raw. Stupidest call up ever. No offense to her but you could have at least given us Mercedes."
"Wasn't watching during her first run so literally no expectations to be had honestly, but Raw leaves a foul aftertaste lately so faith isn't terribly high either," one fan admitted.
i cant believe wwe chose to bring back Eva Marie over women like Melina, Emma, Summer Rae, Kelly Kelly.— N #NoMoreBeltzBankz (@NBossTime) June 13, 2021
Odds are Marie will do more than just be a manager, but fans are not happy with the move. One fan stated: "Promote every single week to let her be just manager. Good job WWE."
Naomi will be jobber tonight on RAW vs Eva Marie!😒🙄😐😔😶 pic.twitter.com/iWLxGTjRZ6— RompiballeIl (@RompiballeI) June 14, 2021
And this fan didn't hold back any feelings. The person wrote: "Well they are having Eva do the same thing she did before her release the last time NOTHING!"