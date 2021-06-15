Eva Marie Returns to WWE, and Fans Are Not Impressed

After weeks of build-up, Eva Marie made her return to WWE. However, Marie didn't take on Naomi on Raw as scheduled as she brought out Piper Niven to take her place. Niven was able to beat Naomi easily, and it was revealed that she is Marie's protege. Niven is known for her work in WWE NXT UK, but her name wasn't mentioned by the announcers. According to Fightful Select (via Wrestling Inc.) Niven's new ring name could be "Dew Drop" or "Doudrop."

And while it's good to see Niven on the main roster, fans didn't see it coming as Marie was promoted for the last six weeks. It was reported in December that Marie was on WWE's internal roster, indicating she was returning in the foreseeable future. In 2018, Marie talked to Pro Wrestling Sheet about wanting to return to WWE.

“I feel like I do have unfinished business there. Ultimately, everyone — I think it would be silly if you didn’t say this — but, you know, you want the title. And I feel right when I left, I was just about to arrive. So that is something still in me. No, I will not be appearing at Evolution. But … that doesn’t say that I won’t be appearing later on." Here's a look at fans sounding off on Marie's return.