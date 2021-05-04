Eva Marie Makes Big Announcement on WWE Career

✖

Eva Marie has made it official when it comes to her WWE career. On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, the 36-year-old former WWE Superstar appeared on the show and announced she's making a comeback. Marie appeared via video promo and announced that "Eva-lution" would be coming to WWE soon.

Eva Marie made her WWE debut in 2013 and was on the main roster for two years. She then spent a year in NXT and then returned to the main roster in 2016. But in August 2016, Marie was suspended for 30 days for violating the company's wellness policy. She officially parted ways with WWE on August 4, 2017.

Marie's return to WWE has been something in the works for the last two years. In a 2019 interview with TV Insider, Marie revealed she was talking to the company about a return. "I’m always going to have that itch. I absolutely love wrestling. You never know. It’s one of those things where things have totally taken off for the women of WWE. They are killing it right now. I think it’s so amazing. Of course, if the opportunity arises and the timing is how it’s supposed to be, I definitely would come back to shake things up because I can always bring the heat. That’s for sure."

It was reported in December that Marie was on WWE's internal roster, meaning she's with the company, but not assigned to a brand. At the time, Marie was seen at the WWE Performance Center several times since December, which led to rumors about her return.

“I feel like I do have unfinished business there. Ultimately, everyone — I think it would be silly if you didn’t say this — but, you know, you want the title," Marie said in an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet in 2018. "And I feel right when I left, I was just about to arrive. So that is something still in me. No, I will not be appearing at Evolution. But … that doesn’t say that I won’t be appearing later on." It will be interesting to see who Marie works with when she returns. Will she be put into the Raw Women's Championship mix or feud with someone like Charlotte Flair or Asuka?