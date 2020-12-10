Eva Marie Reportedly on WWE's Internal Roster

✖

Eva Marie could be making a return to WWE very soon. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Marie is listed on WWE's internal roster. This means she's with the company but is not assigned to a brand. It's also been reported the 36-year old has been seen at the WWE Performance Center several times since September.

Marie hasn't wrestled since 2016 but has always been open for a return. In an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet in 2018, Marie said: “I feel like I do have unfinished business there. Ultimately, everyone — I think it would be silly if you didn’t say this — but, you know, you want the title. And I feel right when I left, I was just about to arrive. So that is something still in me. No, I will not be appearing at Evolution. But … that doesn’t say that I won’t be appearing later on."

Marie, whose real name is Natalie Coyle, signed with WWE in 2013 and was promoted to the main roster after only two weeks of formal training. She was also joined Total Divas in its first season. Marie was on the main roster for two years before moving to NXT in 2015. Her last match in WWE was in 2016 when she lost to NXT Women's Champion Asuka in a non-title match.

When talking to Satin, Marie was asked who she wanted to wrestle if she was to return. "That’s tough … there’s girls right now that I would love to be matched up against," she stated. "So, Alexa Bliss, fantastic. I think that we’d have a fantastic program. Ronda [Rousey], I feel like that’s just an easy one. But I honestly think that probably, me and the [Bella] twins. I feel like people have wanted to see that since season one of Total Divas, so to actually really have a dope storyline of myself and the twins — I could bring Maryse to be my tag partner to spice it up a little bit — would be really, really cool."

During her time away from WWE, Marie has appeared in a couple of films and multiple TV shows. In 2017, Marie made her movie debut, starring in Inconceivable with Nicholas Cage and Gina Gershon. Marie also starred in the film Hard Kill with Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe, which was released in August.