ESPYS 2019: Caitlyn Jenner Hits Red Carpet With Girlfriend Sophia Hutchins

Caitlyn Jenner has hit the red carpet with her girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins. The Olympic gold medalist has been a fixture of the awards show in recent years, ever since she won the Arthur Ashe Courage Award in 2015. Hutchins has even accompanied her to the ceremony in the past, including in 2018. They stepped out together again on Wednesday night in Los Angeles as the ESPYs took over the Microsoft Theater.

Jenner has kept mum about the details of her relationship with Hutchins, but has previously told Variety that they are “very close” and “inseparable.”

“We are not going to get into that,” Jenner said when asked about the relationship. “But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends.”

She has also openly discussed the nature of relationships she comfortable with following her transition and split from ex-wife Kris Jenner.

On the prospect of having a female partner, Jenner wrote in her memoir The Secrets of My Life that she had been “thinking” about finding a nonsexual “female companion.”

“A future female companion? I think about that. A future female sexual companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever,” she wrote ahead of her gender confirmation surgery. “A future male sexual companion? I have never had the inclination. But maybe that attitude might possibly change if I have the Final Surgery.”

Hutchins has also be very supportive of Jenner’s efforts to support the trans community, as the model stated in the aforementioned Variety profile.

“Coming from a reality show, where every detail of your life is documented, to not seeking any press is kind of a big change,” Hutchins said. “Caitlyn is not working on these issues for press attention. She’s doing it because she genuinely wants to help the community.”

The ESPYs will air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images