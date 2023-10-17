Erin Andrews Takes Credit for Setting up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: 'We Hope to Officiate the Wedding'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are looking like a couple every day, and a Fox Sports reporter is taking credit for the rumored relationship. Back in August, Erin Andrews talked about Kelce and Swift on the Calm Down podcast with co-host Charissa Thompson and urged the "love story" between the two. The 45-year-old recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and talked about her role in the rumored romance.

"Travis was very open about not getting to meet her, and so we were just being really candid because we love him," Andrews said, per Entertainment Tonight. "We're good friends of his. And we just were like, 'Taylor, date this guy.'" Andrews added that Kelce is "good looking" and "just such a great, great guy," which led to her suggesting he and Swift should date.

And now that Swift and Kelce have sparked romance rumors, Andrews and Thopmson have been getting credit for playing matchmaker. "We hope to officiate the wedding," Andrews stated. "We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things." Swift showed love to Andrews by wearing a Chiefs jacket from Andrews' sports apparel line while attending a Chiefs game last week. "If you have anything and she puts it on. If you own a Kleenex company and she wipes her nose, it's like, 'Oh my god!' Yeah, this was a huge moment," Andrews said.

Swift and Kelce were spotted in New York over the weekend as the two made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live. It was reported that the two were going to spend the past weekend together since Kelce didn't have a game to play as the Kansas City Chiefs played on Thursday night. Swift has been seen at three Chiefs games, including the contest on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City.

Swift's first Chiefs game was last month when the team played the Chicago Bears. She then was seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium with the two-time Super Bowl champion tight end and, the pair were then spotted an afterparty. The following week, Swift attended the Chiefs vs. New York Jets game and brought a few notable figures, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner.