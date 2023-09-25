Patrick Mahomes Knew He Had to Get Travis Kelce a TD for Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes knew he had to throw a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce so that Taylor Swift could be impressed. While speaking to Erin Andrews of Fox Sports, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback talked about the play that helped the Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Andrews asked Mahomes if he purposely threw a TD pass to Kelce because Swift was at the game.

"I heard she was in the house," Mahomes said, per the New York Post. "I felt a little bit of pressure and so I knew I had to get it to Trav. ...Of course, it was on a route Travis, he does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

After the game, Mahomes told reporters that Kelce told the team before the game that Swift was going to be there. But Mahomes wasn't sure if he could beleive Kelce. "He told me at, like, the last minute. There are some things with Trav where he, kind of, just says it and you don't know if it's true or not," the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback said, per US Weekly. "Friday, he was just like, 'Ah, yeah, I think she's coming to the game … this weekend' and moved about his business. … That's just Travis."

Swift was in Kelce's suite along with his mom, Donna Kelce. And after the game, Swift and Kelce were seen walking out of Arrowhead Stadium together, which fueled romance rumors. "I guess if she ends up being with Travis, I'll meet her at some point," Mahomes said. "Seems like a good person, so hopefully, I can meet her one day."

Earlier in the week, Kelce appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and invited Swift to attend a game. "I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," he said. "I told her, you know, I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. So, we'll see what happens in the near future."