Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Weighs in on Taylor Swift Romance

Donna Kelce is living the good life. Along with seeing her two sons — Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce — play against each other in the Super Bowl earlier this year, Donna Kelce has been hanging out with some big celebrities, specifically Taylor Swift who is reportedly dating Travis. On Friday, Kelce appeared on the TODAY Show and shared her thoughts on the rumored romance between Swift and her son who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it," she said. "It's just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it's just another thing that's amped up my life." When asked if she thinks it's a budding romance, Kelce replied: "I honestly can't tell you. It's just too new."

Kelce was spotted with Swit in a suite at the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24. Swift's appearance seemingly confirmed she has a connection with Travis Kelce. After the game, Swift and Travis Kelce left Arrowhead Stadium together and were seen hanging out at a private party.

When asked what it was like sitting with the "Anti-Hero" singer, Donna Kelce said, "It was OK." She then said: "I'll talk about my life and when the kids were little and I was with them, but they're men now. They've got their own lives and there isn't a man alive that's going to talk to their mom about their personal life. It's just not gonna happen."

Swift was in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday to see the Chiefs take on the New York Jets. Donna Kelce also attended the game but came after watching the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders contest. Donna's son Jason is an offensive lineman for the Eagles, and his team beat the Commanders 34-31. While attending the Eagles, Kelce was sitting with Jake from State Farm.

Donna Kelce FTW https://t.co/cHb7gxMkUe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 1, 2023

"Every week it's like something new, like really? It truly feels like I'm in some kind of an alternate universe," Kelce said. "It's just really, really strange, but it's fun. It's a great ride." On Sunday, the Cheifs take on the Minnesota Vikings, and it's not clear if Swift will be at the game.