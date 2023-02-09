'Entertainment Tonight' Host Kevin Frazier Makes Super Bowl Prediction, Weighs in on Halftime Show (Exclusive)

Kevin Frazier is known for being the co-host of the syndicated news magazine show Entertainment Tonight. But before Frazier became a face in entertainment news, the 58-year-old was covering sports for ESPN and Fox Sports. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Frazier who shared his thoughts on if the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles will win Super Bowl LVII.

"I have been inundated by Eagles fans, whether it's Kevin Hart, whether it's Will Smith's crew, all these people, the Eagles fans are the loudest people on the planet, but they have to figure out a way to slow down even an injured Patrick Mahomes," Frazier exclusively told PopCulture. "And with two weeks to get that leg better, I think he could possibly shred that defense and light them up. The Eagles have to live and die with that defense."

"The question is, can that defense stop perhaps the greatest quarterback of his generation? This will be a career-defining moment for Mahomes if he could win this Super Bowl. As for Jalen Hurts, remember the last Eagles quarterback who won a Super Bowl? Yeah, you don't, because he still ain't there. So that's the thing. I don't know that Jalen Hurts will stick and stay even if he wins a Super Bowl. Hate to hate on that brother who has achieved so much, but my money's on Mahomes."

Football fans anticipate a great contest between the Chiefs and Eagles. As for everyone else watching the big game, they are ready to see Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Frazier believes that Rihanna will put on a show that will be talked about for a while.

"I think the anticipation is what is driving people to watch this because we've been waiting so long for new music from her," Frazier said. "We've been waiting so long to see her again. She has been out building an empire with the Fenty worlds, and I think now this is her reintroduction to music. So I'm very excited. I'm wondering who will the guest be because I think she will have some very high-powered guests. I know that she's in the stadium and has begun rehearsals. The question is, what kind of heat will she bring? Listen, last year was incredible. So this year to top last year is going to be a lot. I expect that, I think Jay-Z might join her. I really hope that Drake would just pop up for a second. It'll be interesting to see what happens."