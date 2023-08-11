Elon Musk Looking to Host Fight With Mark Zuckerberg at 'Epic Location'

The proposed fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is heading in the right direction. On Friday morning, Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter) announced that he wants to hold the fight in Italy.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC)," Musk wrote on his social media platform, he wrote. "Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

UFC president Dana White recently appeared on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson and said he's in talks with officials in Rome to host the fight. They do want to fight," White said per CBS Sports. "It's real. ... It's funny because we were talking about the Colosseum for that fight and I actually did have a meeting with the Minister of Culture's team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum if it would happen. We're talking."

White went on to say that the fight would lead to massive views and could load the card with big fights. "It's one of those fights that if we did do that, I would build a killer undercard with tons of great fights, and then you'd have the main event," White said. "Think about how big that fight is: two of the richest, most powerful guys in the f—ing world are going to fight on the biggest stage ever. Everybody would [pay for it]! Who the f—would watch it? That's the kind of fight your f—ing grandmother would watch. Trump would have to fight Biden for a fight to be bigger than that. I think this thing does a billion dollars in revenue. A billion dollars."

Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta, went to his platform to say the fight plans aren't as far along as Musk announced. "I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me," Zuckerberg said on Threads. "If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on."