Ellie Goulding Will Perform at Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Ellie Goulding will be performing in front of Dallas Cowboys fans after all. According to the Dallas Morning News, the British singer and songwriter will perform at halftime during the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day Game against the Buffalo Bills despite threatening to back out. The halftime show is produced by The Salvation Army which is a longtime partner with the Cowboys and once Goulding’s fans learned the news of this, they attacked her on Instagram because the charitable organization is accused being anti-LGBTQ.

David Hudson, National Commander of the Salvation Army showed appreciation to Goulding and her fans “for shedding light on misconceptions and encouraging others to learn the truth about The Salvation Army’s mission to serve all, without discrimination. We applaud her for taking the time to learn about the services we provide to the LGBTQ community,” he wrote in an email to the Dallas Morning News. When it comes to being anti-LGBTQ, Hudson wrote, “Regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity, we’re committed to serving anyone in need. Every day, we provide services such as shelter for the transgender community and resources for homeless youth – 40 percent of whom identify as gay or transgender.”

Goulding has yet to confirm of he not backing out and performing on Thanksgiving Day. Once she noticed the fans sounding off for partnering up with the Salvation Army, she did her own research and that led to her threatening to back out.

“Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community,” Goulding wrote. “I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do. Thank you for drawing my attention to this.”

The concert is part of The Red Kettle Campaign and the Cowboys have had some big-name artists perform over the years such as Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban. The reason the Salvation Army is accused of being anti-LGBTQ is there have been reports of the organization not paying gay couples unless they separate.