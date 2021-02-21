Elimination Chamber 2021: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

The road to WrestleMania continues Sunday night with Elimination Chamber. The pay-per-view event has become popular among the WWE Universe as it carries major weight to WrestleMania storylines. This year's Elimination Chamber will begin at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on the WWE Network. The kickoff show for Elimination Chamber will begin at 6 p.m.

There will be two Elimination Chamber matches on Sunday night, with the first being for the WWE Championship. Current champion, Drew McIntyre, will defend his title against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus and Kofi Kingston. The interesting thing about this is all of the competitors in the match have been WWE Champion at one point. In fact, Orton, Hardy and Kingston are grand slam champions, meaning they have won a primary championship, a tag team championship and two secondary championships in their careers.

The second Elimination Chamber match will be different in the sense that it will not feature a champion. However, the winner will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title the same night. The competitors in the match are King Corbin, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.

Asuka, the Raw Women's Champion was scheduled to face Lacey Evans for the title. However, Evans announce on Raw this past Monday that she is pregnant. While that is part of the storyline, it has been reported by Evans is legitimately pregnant and can't compete. It's likely Asuka will still defend her title on Sunday night, but who will her opponent be?

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will not defend her title at Elimination Chamber but has an opportunity to be "Two Beltz Banks" again. Banks will team up with this year's Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair to face Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. It will be interesting to see how Banks and Belair pair up considering the two will likely face each other at WrestleMania in April.

Bobby Lashey, Keith Lee and Riddle will battle for the United States Championship in a Triple Threat match. Lashley is one of the most dominant stars on the roster and has held the title for nearly six months. The 44-year old's reign as U.S. Champion has been the longest since Shinsuke Nakamura held the title for 163 days in 2018.