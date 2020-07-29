Snoop Dogg Congratulates Sasha Banks on Winning WWE Raw Women's Championship

✖

Sasha Banks is the new WWE Raw Women's Champion, and Snoop Dogg is very happy for her. The hip-hop legend went to Instagram to share of photo of Banks winning the title while sending her a message. Snoop Dogg wrote: "Congrats 2 my lil Cuzzn @sashabankswwe. The champ is here."

Banks responded to Snoop Dogg's post by writing "Love you" along with a heart emoji. And for those who are asking, yes, Banks and Snoop Dogg are cousins. In an interview with the Maimi Herald back in 2017, Banks talked about their relationship while growing up.

"We didn’t grow up watching wrestling together, but we grew up watching wrestling," Banks said. "So it’s really cool. I think that is where our bond came from. I remember being a little girl and asking, 'Can you please take me to all the wrestling shows.'" Banks then talked about the time when Snoop Dogg took part in WrestleMania 24, which was also the event where Ric Flair had his last match. Banks said she was going to be a part of WrestleMania one day, and she's now one of the biggest wrestling stars in the world.

"I don’t have any advice for her," Snoop Dogg said. “She is a natural born star from the moment she laid her eyes on this sport. Her training to become a wrestler, to become great. She knew it. It was in her head. Some people are born with it. That is called the 'It' factor. She got that 'It' factor." Snoop Dogg is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame due to contributions he made to the company over the years. Along with being the Master of Ceremonies at WrestleMania 24, Snoop Dogg has also appeared on Raw. He also performed Banks' entrance music at WrestleMania 32.

Banks is on her way to the WWE Hall of Fame as she's a five-time Raw Women's Champion and a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Bayley. She's also a former NXT Women's Champion and is a SmackDown title away from being the third Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. Banks and Bayley are currently holding two championships each, which makes them the first female Superstar duo and the fifth pair overall to hold singles titles whole also being tag team champs.