Dwyane Wade Debuts Matching Fiery Red Hair With Daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade has a new look, which he debuted with his daughter Zaya. Over the weekend, the former Miami Heat star showed off his new hair, which is now red. Wade posted a TikTok video of himself and Zaya, who has pink hair, hanging out, and he also debuted the look on his Instagram page, which gained a lot of attention from his fans.

This comes on the heels of Zaya announcing that she wanted to go by she/her pronouns. Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, have been very supportive of Zaya, who made the announcement last year. "When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it's our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can," Wade said to Ellen DeGeneres back in February. "And that doesn't change because sexuality is now involved in it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on May 24, 2020 at 7:39pm PDT

Zaya was born as Zion and she took a lot of criticism when she announced she was part of the LGBTQ+ community. Wade was not having that type of talk from the internet trolls. "I had to look myself in the mirror and say, 'What if your son comes home and tell you he's gay? What are you going to do?" he said on the All the Smoke Podcast in December. "How are you going to be? How are you going to act? It ain't about him. He knows who he is. It's about you. Who are you? ... I watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually come into. And for me it's all about nothing changes with my love. Nothing changes in my responsibilities. So, the only thing I had to do now is get smarter educate myself more. And that’s my job."

Wade is enjoying more time with Zaya and the rest of his family since retiring from the NBA last year. And he had a successful NBA career as he was a 13-time All-Star, and three-time NBA Champion and he was named NBA Finals MVP in 2006. His No. 3 jersey was retired by the Heat in February.