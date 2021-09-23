‘DWTS’ 2021: Iman Shumpert’s Dancing Debut Surprises NBA Fans

Iman Shumpert had an impressive performance in his Dancing with the Stars debut. The NBA star performed the Jive to the Outkast song “Hey Ya!” with his pro dancing partner Daniella Karagach. Fans love the performance, but the judges gave the duo score of 21, the second-lowest total of the night.

Earlier this month, Shumpert talked about how his wife, singer Teyana Taylor, reacted to the news he was going to be on Dancing with the Stars. “Teyana laughed,” Iman revealed to E! News. “She laughed but it quickly turned into her competitive spirit to say I better win.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shumpert continued: “It’s one of those things where we’ve seen it, we don’t watch the show like we’re not all sitting down glued to the TV watching the show. We’ve seen it and the times that she’s seen it the way she critiques it she just feels like it’s something I’d be able to win as long as I actually focus on the art form and dancing and not so much staying in my comfort zone. I’m looking to go outside my comfort zone a little bit.” Here’s a look at fans reacting to Shumpert’s performance.

LeBron James

Ayyyyeeeeeee!!!!!! Let’s go @imanshumpert! Make sure y’all go vote for him ASAP! https://t.co/8chYbuEcWI — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 21, 2021

One fan replied: “Iman killed it and Len gave him a 4. If Len give him another low score we gonna have to form a cookout alliance like they did on Big Brother.”

Kevin Durant

Elite activity. Salute god https://t.co/3B3qkAjLRo — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 21, 2021

Another fan replied: “This is the best thing I’ve seen seen in 2021. And probably second to Michael Jackson’s first Jackson 5 performance.

Ripped Off

@DancingABC just rewatching DWTS premiere, and Iman got ripped off. Honestly, he was much better than some others. Let’s be fair and #dobetter please…going forward! I know the first dances scores are the lowest but he deserved higher! — VickiAs9erFanz (@vdunn48) September 23, 2021

One Twitter user wrote: “I just found out that Iman Shumpert is married to Teyana Taylor.It all makes sense.NBA players and other very tall men are usually terrible on DWTS.He did well.Having a choreographer for a wife can’t hurt.”

Too Low

Iman deserved way better scores on #DWTS he was soo good !! — POS cokewhore homewrecker everyday (@reality_hbic) September 22, 2021

This person tweeted: “Iman Shumpert was by far the best. The Judges really blew him off. Then one gave the same score of 4 to Martin Cove who should not even be there.We are done watching THIS SHOW! Guess Iman is a Republican. BOO DWTS you are all Political too!”

New Score

https://twitter.com/ThePJBentley/status/1440811676534652929?s=20

Another person announced: “It’s time for Len to retire off. The way he judged Iman just ain’t sitting well with my spirit….for a 6’5 NBA player I think he did incredibly well for a first dance..its not like he was serving Master P realness on the dance floor.”

Fire Performnace

Na iman’s dance was fire I loved his performance. Them ⚪️ judges were hating heavy smh. I’m not watching the rest of the season if he’s voted off #DWTS30 #dwts — Idalis (@Idalisss_) September 22, 2021

A Twitter user said: “I’m just now watching [Dancing with the Stars] so I hope y’all voted for Iman cuz I wanna see him pull out some more dance moves!!”

Not Deserved

iman shumpert did NOT deserve that 22/40 score on dwts…he’s so tall but he felt the rhythm and k!lled that jive, it’s a 30 at least come on — grace⁷ 🎧| 아포방포 (@taehyungsrarity) September 22, 2021

And this fan wrote: “okay WHY did Iman get such a low score?! He absolutely brought it with the big energy and enthusiasm. He really did much better compared to others. Len was so hard on him for what??!”