‘DWTS’ 2021: Watch Iman Shumpert Dance to OutKast During Season 30 Premiere

Iman Shumpert is one of the celebrity contestants on the new season of Dancing with the Stars, and he had an impressive debut. In the Season 30 premiere, the NBA star and his pro dancing pattern Daniella Karagach performed the Jive to the Outkast song “Hey Ya!” While fans loved the performance, the judges weren’t as kind, giving the duo a 21 which was the second-lowest score of the night.

Shumpert has support from the fans as well as his parents who were in the audience to see him perform. “This is very exciting, I love this show, I absolutely love this show and I love my son,” said L’Tanya Shumpert, Iman’s mom, per ABC 7 Chicago. Odis Shumpert, Iman’s dad, was also happy to see his son compete in the show.

https://youtu.be/xMG-AFAQ9Jw

“Confidence, we know that he’s always had in everything he attempted, it’s his, he does not give up easily,” said Odis Shumpert, Iman’s dad. “He’s in it to win it.” Shumpert, 31, was selected No. 17 overall by the New York Knicks in 2011 from Georgia Tech. He spent four years with the Knicks before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. He helped LeBron James the Cavaliers win the NBA title in 2016 before being traded to the Sacramento Kings in 2018. He was then sen to the Houston Rockets in 2019 before signing with the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the year. In January, Shumpert signed a deal with the Nets and played one game before being waived. He then signed a 10-day contract with Brooklyn in February.

Shumpert is married to singer Teyana Taylor, and the couple has two children together. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Taylor talked about possibly having a third child with Shumpert. “Girl, listen, two and done, you hear me!” Taylor told Hollywood Life.

Taylor also talked about how their children are different. “Junie is everything and everywhere and all over everything,” she said, explaining, “It’s crazy because Junie is a Sagittarius and Rue is a Virgo and they’re completely different — Junie’s turnt and Rue is just chillin but I love that, because you can tell when they get older, they’re going to be each other’s perfect balance.”