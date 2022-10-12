Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Teases Competing in Big Match at WrestleMania 39

Dwayne Johnson retired from competing in WWE and has not been seen on WWE TV since the Fox premiere of WWE SmackDown in 2019. But is it possible that "The Rock" makes his return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? While being interviewed by E! News: The Rundown, Johnson was asked who is head of the table, which is something Reigns has claimed to be in WWE since 2020.

"Who is Head of the Table?" Johnson asked, per 411 Mania. "I'm not saying any names, but you're looking into his eyes right now." Johnson was then asked if he was confirming he would take on Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The Black Adam star wouldn't confirm that but likes the idea of that match happening.

"I love the idea of a WrestleMania [match]," Johnson said, per Wrestling Inc. "And I'm close to a lot of people there, but I'm very close to one [person] in particular, and we've talked about this. I like it. There's just so many other variables that have to come into play. But I'm a fan because I'm a promoter at heart too as well. So I'm a fan of promoting an event, and what could that be? So I love WrestleMania, and I love that world."

WWE would love to have Rock vs. Reigns as the main event for WrestleMania 39 which will be in Los Angeles from April 1-2, 2023. The match has not been confirmed by WWE because of Johnson's schedule. Reigns has been Universal Champion since August 2020 and won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 in April. Johnson is an eight-time WWE Champion and a two-time WCW Champion.

While professional wrestling fans wait for The Rock to make his return, Johnson is doing press for his new movie Black Adam which will hit theatres on Oct. 21. He will also appear in the third season of the NBC series Young Rock which is about his life as a kid, teenager and adult. And after the 2022 NFL season, Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia will introduce the new XFL as they bought the football league with RedBird Capital in 2020 for $15 million. The XFL will kick off the new season in February 2023.