XFL Reveals New Logo for 2023 Season

The XFL has a new brand identity as it gets ready to return next year. This week, the pro football league unveiled a new logo as part of its new brand identity. The logo features the black and white colors instead of the red and blue that was featured when the league was brought back in 2020.

"We are proud to unveil the new identity of the XFL – a strong, dynamic and modern look that embodies our vision of pushing football forward and unleashing the dreams that football makes possible," XFL co-owner and chairwoman Dany Garcia said in a statement. "This is a significant milestone for us, and one that encapsulates the teamwork that has gone into building this league from the ground up with our experienced leadership team, led by Russ Brandon. As we continue to march towards our 2023 kickoff, we will invite our fans, partners and athletes to co-create with us. We are putting in the work today to define football's future; Together, we are building tomorrow's league."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is also a co-owner of the XFL shared his thoughts on the new brand identity. "For us, this is more than just a new pro football logo; this is a new era of the XFL," he said. "You can already begin to feel the energy and mana building behind our brand, and it has been amazing to feel the incredible support from fans, players, coaches and media, that we continue to be blessed with. We have a passion and vision to push the boundaries of sport and entertainment, to grow the game of football – and most importantly – unlock the dreams of all the talented and hungry football players out there.

We couldn't wait for the future, so we built it ourselves. Tomorrow’s league starts today.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/ZGFEOe8zcp — XFL (@XFL2023) April 6, 2022

"I'm pumped to reveal our new XFL logo to the world as we continue to strategically build our XFL organization and shape our one-of-a-kind XFL culture. Here's the bottom line of what our new XFL logo stands for: The X represents the INTERSECTION OF DREAMS & OPPORTUNITY. So, to our hungry XFL players, coaches and fans – you bring the dreams, and we'll bring the opportunity."

Garcia, Johnson and RedBird Capital purchased the XFL in 2020 after the league, which was founded by Vince McMahon filed for bankruptcy. The rebooted XFL is set to kick off in February 2023 and will collaborate with the NFL on select programs to help expand the game.