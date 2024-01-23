Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Joins WWE-UFC Group's Board of Directors

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a new job with WWE. On Tuesday, TKO Group Holdings, Inc., the company that owns WWE and UFC, announced that the WWE legend has joined its board of directors. Additionally, Johnson has been granted full ownership of "The Rock" trademark, which was previously owned by WWE.

"My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson, would've never thought this day would come. Which is why I'm very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build," Johnson said in a statement. "Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock', is not only unprecedented but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle.

"At my core, I'm a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game-changing. I'm very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I've been there, I'm still there and this is for them."

Johnson returned to WWE television earlier this month and teased a potential match with Roman Reigns who is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. If the match does happen, it will likely take place at WrestleMania 40 in April. It will also be Johnson's first professional wrestling match since 2013.

"Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business-like 'Rock,'" TKO executive chairman Vince McMahon said in a statement. "We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights."

Johnson, 51, is staying busy with different projects. He will star in an upcoming film about MMA legend and UFC veteran Mark Kerr. Johnson will also star in the upcoming Christmas action-adventure film Red One, which also includes Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Bonnie Hunt and J.K. Simmons. Johnson is also getting ready for the start of the United Football League (UFL), a new football league that was created following the merger of the XFL and the United States Football League. Johnson owns half of the league with Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners.