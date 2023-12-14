Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to Play UFC Legend in New Movie

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is getting back in the ring, but it's not a WWE comeback. The WWE legend is set to star in The Smashing Machine as real-life mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Mark Kerr who is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, per The Hollywood Reporter. Johnson has been developing the film with director Benny Safdie, who also directed the Adam Sandler film Uncut Gems. A24 will produce and finance The Smashing Machine alongside Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions, Safdie's Out for the Count banner, Eli Bush and David Koplan.

"Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark's inspiring story is electrifying," A24's Noah Sacco said in a statement. "We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life."

The Smashing Machine follows its career peak during the "no-holds-barred era of the UFC" in 2000. The movie will also focus on Kerr's addiction, competition and love life. Kerr was previously featured in a 2002 documentary called The Smashing Machine, which took a look at his career in Vale Tudo, UFC and PRIDE. In his career, Kerr posted a 27-15 MMA record. Before joining mixed martial arts, Kerr was a wrestler who won a national title at Syracuse. He also won a silver medal in the 1995 Pan American Games.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2015, Kerr talked about living a lavish life at the peak of his career. "I needed at least three fights a year to sustain the lifestyle," Kerr said. "I slowed down to one fight a year and wasn't trying to get aggressive with renegotiating with Pride. I reached the point of burnout and didn't feel like fighting as much. The money goes. If it was $100 million, eh, it's a different story. I would joke with people if Mike Tyson can run through $300 million, I can sure run through $1 million."

The Smashing Machine is one of the few films Johnson will star in down the road. Per IMDB, Johnson is set to star in Red Notice 2, San Andreas 2, Moana, and Red One among other projects. This year, Johnson made a cameo appearance in Fast X. His last starring role came in 2022 when he starred in the DC film Black Adam.