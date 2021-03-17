Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Share Cover of Iconic Magazine

✖

Paulina Gretzky is paying tribute to her parents in a very cool way. The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and Janet Jones is on the cover of the upcoming issue of Cigar Aficionado with her fiance, golf pro Dustin Johnson. The couple will appear on the March/April issue of the magazine, exactly 24 years after Wayne Gretzky and Jones appeared on the cover in 1997.

"When he hits a golf ball, it goes a country mile," Cigar Aficionado wrote. "When she posts a photo on Instagram, the whole world seems to notice. Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are one of the world’s most famous power couples, and the two—complete with cigars—appear on the March/April cover of Cigar Aficionado."

@DJohnsonPGA and @PaulinaGretzky take us back to the 1990s when her parents @WayneGretzky and Janet Jones heated up the cover of the March/April 1997 issue exactly 24 years ago. They are the only couples to ever appear on our cover: https://t.co/had7Eq7AUA pic.twitter.com/vXIoLyDLPO — Cigar Aficionado (@CigarAficMag) March 15, 2021

The story in the magazine will be about Johnson defending his Masters championship as he won the title in November. Johnson's cover story "details how he always dreamed of winning at golf’s highest level, even when he was a young boy smacking balls at the driving range until 10 o’clock at night."

"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids," Johnson said back in September in an interview with Golfweek. "And they’ll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they’re the most important thing." Paulina Gretzky and Johnson got engaged in 2013 after meeting in 2011. When appearing on The Netchicks podcast, Gretzky opened up about why the couple has yet to get married.

"I don't know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We're not. We're so in love," she said, explaining why the two have yet to get married since they have been engaged since 2013. "I feel like everyone is like, 'What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?' It's so stupid. Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him."