Dustin Johnson Expresses His Gratitude Following 2020 Masters Win

✖

Dustin Johnson took a look back at his Masters win to celebrate Thanksgiving. The golf pro went to Twitter to show highlights of him winning the Masters earlier this month. In the tweet, Johnson wrote, "so much to be thankful for."

Johnson not only won the Masters, but he made history as he finished 20-under 268, breaking by two shots the record set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and matched by Jordan Spieth in 2015. He was able to get his green jacket from Woods, which was a dream for him. "Having Tiger put it on was awesome. You wouldn't want it any other way,'' Johnson said as reported by ESPN.

Happy Thanksgiving. So much to be thankful for right now. pic.twitter.com/acJK0bcUjW — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) November 26, 2020

Johnson, 36, is the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, but the Masters win is only the second major title in his career. His first came in 2016 when he won the U.S. Open. That was the same year he was named PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. He was named PGA Tour Player of the Year for 2020 and won this year's FedEx Cup Championship.

"I'm sure a lot of you all think ... there were doubts in my mind, just because I had been there. I'm in this position a lot of times," Johnson said. "When am I going to have the lead and finishing off a major? It definitely proved that I can do it.'' Johnson has been getting a lot of attention for what he's doing on the golf course, but his fiancee has been in the news as well. Paulina Gretzky was at Augusta National supporting Johnson and recently posted an Instagram photo barring it all.

"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids," Johnson said stated back in September in an interview with Golfweek. "And they’ll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they’re the most important thing." Gretzky and Johnson met in 2011 and got engaged in 2013. They also have two children, Tatum and River. Gretzky has supported Johnson in the prime of his career, which has helped him climb to the top of the golf rankings.