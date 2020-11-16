Drew Brees Reportedly Suffers Collapsed Lung, Multiple Rib Fractures in Saints Game vs. 49ers

✖

Drew Brees will likely be missing a few games for the New Orleans Saints. According to Ed Werder of ESPN, Brees, suffered a collapsed lung multiple rib fractures during the team's 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Werder also revealed that Brees suffered three fractured ribs during the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the previous week.

The injury occurred when Brees was hit by 49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street in the second quarter, Brees would continue to play until halftime, which is when he felt worse. That led to the Saints going with Jameis Winston to close out the game. In relief, Winston completed six of his 10 passes for 63 yards. It is not clear how much time Brees will miss, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Saints are not looking to put him on injured reserve, which would mean he would have to miss three games.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time. I've done that this entire season. And I'll continue to do that. I'm not sure what tomorrow holds," Brees said after the game, who also has been dealing with a shoulder injury this year via ESPN. "But you can know I'm gonna do everything I can to be as effective as I possibly can come next week. I mean, nothing's a long-term thing. It's just a matter of how long it's gonna be. And honestly, I really don't know. It's not something, quite to this extent, that I've experienced."

The Saints are currently tied with the Green Bay Packers for the best record in the NFC (7-2). One of the reasons the Saints picked up Winston during the offseason is they wanted to have an experienced quarterback who could come in play right away just in case Brees does get injured. In 2019, Brees suffered a thumb injury, and Teddy Bridgewater was the starter for five games. He won all five of his starts, which led to him signing a contract with the Carolina Panthers.

With Brees suffering multiple injures and being 41 years old, the big question is will this be his final year? He nothing to prove as he led the Saints to a Super Bowl and is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (79,612) and passing touchdowns (565).