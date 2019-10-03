Drew Brees Gives Update on Thumb Injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is making progress when it comes to recovering from his thumb injury. Brees was recently on WWL radio and said his thumb is getting stronger every day. And according to Garland Gillen of WVUE-TV via Pro Football Talk, Brees said he can now brush his teeth, floss his teeth pick up a glass of water. Those were things he wasn’t able to do a few days ago.

One of the reasons Brees’ thumb continues to get strong could be the new technology he’s using. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Brees is using new technology to help speed up his recovery.

“He had an internal brace put in his thumb,” Glazer said on the show, Fox NFL Sunday. “He’s been out here in Los Angeles the last couple of weeks. (Brees) said, ‘It’s crazy. I’m already able to grip a little bit. The pain tolerance is going all the way down.’ He says, ‘My problem is next week when I’m expecting not to have any pain and I’m actually going to be able to grip the ball, I’m going to have to hold myself back from thinking I’m good to go.’ But he’s really looking at five weeks. This wouldn’t have been five weeks without this new technology.”

Brees injured his thumb during the team’s Week Two contest against the Los Angeles Rams. He had surgery on the thumb a few days later in L.A. and he’s scheduled to miss six weeks of action. However, because his process is going well, Brees could return when the Saints take on the Arizona Cardinals at the end of this month.

Here’s the thing. The Saints don’t need to rush Brees back because they are playing good football. Teddy Bridgewater has taken over as the starting QB and he has completed 73 percent of his passes and has thrown for 370 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and recorded a 94.9 passer rating in the last two games. And because of Bridgewater’s play and the defense frustrating opposing offenses, the Saints have a 3-1 record and considered one of the best teams in the league.

Brees has led the Saints to a Super Bowl win in 2009 and he’s the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. When he returns, the Saints should be a favorite to reach the Super Bowl.