Drew Brees Fuels Speculation During Workout Video: 'Something Brewing'

When the New Orleans Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round, insiders reported that Drew Brees would retire. The 42-year-old has not publicly confirmed these reports and actually fueled speculation about his return. A recent workout video showed him going 'the extra mile' while doing sled pushes.

Fitness trainer Todd Durkin posted a video on Instagram that showed Brees lining up to do a sled push. The quarterback pushed past the designated mark on the pavement while going as quickly as he could. Durkin narrated the video with a string of comments. "What is he doing? ... Drew, what are you doing? OK, he’s never done that! ... Don’t know what he’s doing." The words "Not sure WHY he’s so cra-cra today but something must be brewing" also appeared on the screen.

Drew Brees going the extra mile in a workout 👀 @brgridiron (via @ToddDurkin) pic.twitter.com/PhFgWwgKBb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2021

The video showed Brees push the sled across the entire parking lot, ultimately reaching the street. He turned around and raced back to the starting point. According to Durkin, he did so in under a minute, setting a new record.

"With all due respect bro needs to retire he was holding the saints back," one Twitter user commented after seeing the video. Many others weighed in and expressed varying opinions. Some said that the Saints actually held Brees back while others simply said that the workout video was "staged" to create discussion.

While Brees has not yet publicly commented on his NFL future, the expectation is that he will walk away after a 20-year career with the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints, as well as two recent injury-plagued seasons. Brees missed five games in 2019 with a hand injury and then another four in 2020 with fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

While questions circulate about Brees' future, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan provided some insight into the team recently during an appearance on The Great Dane podcast with Morten Anderson. The question came up about whether Taysom Hill would be the starting quarterback in 2021.

"Jameis Winston up next, I believe, is what Sean Payton said," Jordan responded. Though Jordan also noted that the decision is beyond his pay grade and that Payton could go a number of ways with the position. Until Brees confirms his intentions for the 2021 season, rumors will continue to swirl.