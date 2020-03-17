Drew Brees Agrees to 2-Year, $50 Million Contract With New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees is returning to New Orleans. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brees has agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract with the New Orleans Saints and he will attempt to make another run at the Super Bowl. Brees helped the Saints win the championship back in 2009.

When the 2019 season ended, there was speculation about Brees possibly retiring from the NFL. However, Saints fans received good news from Brees last month. “My feelings about the 2020 season!” Brees wrote in an Instagram post with a picture of mountains. “I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”

If Brees was going to return, he was not going to sign with another team. In January, Brees talked about staying in New Orleans until his career is over.

“I have never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of [returning],” Brees said to Jane Slater of the NFL Network. “To me, each one of these contracts, I don’t know how many it’s been with the Saints, I’ve played with them 14 years, it’s not a matter of if it gets done, it’s when. At this stage of my career, it’s not a given that I’m coming back every year, but when that time comes, I’ll always be a Saint.”

The 2019 Saints looked like a team destined to win Super Bowl 54 as they finished the regular season with a 13-3 record. However, the team fell short against the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round of the playoffs which was a tough pill to swallow for the NFL’s all-time leading passer.

“You’ve got no other choice but to move on and get better as a result of it,” he said to Slater. “We learn something every time around. We’re not going to be discouraged. We’re not going to take the results of the last three playoffs — with some crazy things happening, obviously, kind of unprecedented things happening — and deter us from still striving to accomplish the ultimate goal. I feel like we have all the pieces in place. We have a great foundation. Great culture. We have all the makings of a championship team.”

Brees currently leads the NFL in all-time passing yards (77,416) and passing touchdowns (547).