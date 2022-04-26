Drew Brees Reportedly Could Leave NBC for Another Big Network After One NFL Season

✖

Drew Brees could be making a big move for the 2022 NFL season. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback could be joining Fox Sports after spending one season with NBC. Fox is still looking for a No. 1 game analyst after Troy Aikman left the network for ESPN. Greg Olsen, who was the No. 2 analyst last year, is the leading candidate to replace Aikman, but Brees is also in the mix.

But even if Brees joins Fox, he could be on the No. 2 broadcast team with either Joe Davis or Adam Amin as Olsen could join Kevin Burkhardt on the No. 1 broadcast team. Brees joined NBC after retiring from the NFL in 2021. It was reported that Brees enjoyed calling games more than being in the studio. NBC brought in Brees to be the No. 1 game analyst but instead signed Cris Collinsworth to an extension to call Sunday Night Football games with Mike Tirico. Brees did call all the Notre Dame football games that aired on NBC as well as a few NFL games. He also worked the Sunday night studio show.

Brees, 43, played in the NFL for 20 seasons and led the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl victory in 2009. Back in the fall, PopCulture.com spoke to Brees about what he misses most about playing in the NFL. "There's elements I miss about playing," Brees told PopCulture. "I miss the locker room, I miss the preparation, I miss game day, I miss the exciting wins and the two-minute drives and some of that stuff."

Like Brees, Olsen, 37, retired from the NFL following the 2020 season and worked as an analyst full-time. Last week, PopCulture.com spoke to Olsen about his future with Fox Sports, and he said he hopes to find out more soon. "I mean, this is the million-dollar question I keep getting asked and, to be honest, I don't have a lot of clarity at this point," Olsen said. "I think everyone's still kind of working through a lot of those musical chairs you mentioned with Joe and Troy leaving, how they fill their roles, both with football and then, of course with Joe's role calling the World Series with baseball. So we'll see hopefully here in the near future a lot of these questions and things get cleared up and we'll kind of see how it all sorts out."