Drew Brees Reveals What He Misses Most About Playing in NFL (Exclusive)

Drew Brees retired from the NFL earlier this year and will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And while he seems to be enjoying his role on NBC Sports, it’s still something very new for him since he was in the NFL as a player for the last 20 years. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Brees, who revealed what he misses most about playing in the NFL.

“There’s elements I miss about playing,” Brees told PopCulture. “I miss the locker room, I miss the preparation, I miss game day, I miss the exciting wins and the two-minute drives and some of that stuff.” Brees spent the majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints, leading the team to a Super Bowl win in 2009. This season is the first since 2005 that Brees isn’t the starting quarterback for the Saints, and the team was playing well with Jamies Winston under center. However, Winston tore his ACL, in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading to questions of Brees making a potential return. Brees turned down the idea of playing one more season but has reached out to Winston after his injury.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak with him, but I’ve reached out to him a few times, just to give him my support,” Brees said. “And obviously hated to see him have that injury, especially I know how hard he’s worked to prepare himself to go play and lead that team. And he was doing such a great job, so yeah, I just feel for him.”

Earlier this week, Brees had fans speculating about returning to the NFL with a cryptic tweet. However, he later revealed that he has partnered up with Avocados From Mexico who will have a 30-second ad for the Super Bowl in 2022. Brees said he’s a big fan of avocados and guacamole as it was “part of our family traditions growing up.”

https://twitter.com/drewbrees/status/1455976801172267008?s=20

“We’ve always shopped Avocados From Mexico, and so when the opportunity came to partner with them on this fun campaign it was kind of a no-brainer, my kids know the jingle and everything,” Brees revealed. “And as part of the promotion, shoppers have a chance to win a $100,000 smart home makeover ahead of the big game, and can even score a selfie with me by scanning a QR code that’s on the in-store display, and then visit avocadosfrommexico.com for more details on sweepstakes, recipes, and even more fun.”