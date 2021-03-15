Drew Brees Announces New Job After Retiring From NFL

✖

Drew Brees has a new job after retiring from football. The 42-year-old former New Orleans Saints quarterback appeared on the TODAY show on Monday morning and announced that he will be working for NBC Sports as an analyst. In April of 2020, it was reported that Brees would be working for NBC after his NFL career came to an end.

"Well, I am going to be working for NBC," Brees said on TODAY. "Yeah, I’m part of the team now, a new team. Listen, I'm excited about that journey. I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it's been such an important part of my life. And I continue to be able to talk about it and show a passion for it and bring my kids along for the ride there, as well, and let them be part of some of those special moments."

Brees also talked about making an impact in the New Orleans community off the field. "There's so many philanthropic endeavors that we are involved with, especially here in the city of New Orleans," Brees stated. "A lot of those will be announced here over the coming months. I'll be honest, I am most excited about those things because I think that's where we can make the biggest impact. There's still so much need in this country, and certainly this city, and I'm excited that we have the opportunity to be involved in those things and create some models, some sustainable models, that we can replicate throughout this country to continue to push us forward."

With NBC broadcasting NFL games on Sunday nights, Brees will be part of the Football Night in America crew as a studio analyst. However, Brees will also work as a game analyst for NBC's coverage of Notre Dame football games and other events such as the Olympics and Super Bowl LVI, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

The thought was Brees would retire once the Saints' 2020 season came to an end. But during his appearance on TODAY, Brees revealed when he knew it was time to hang up his cleats. "The last few years, I felt like this moment was coming," Brees revealed. "It just made me so laser-focused on staying in the moment, each and every day, enjoying the moment, enjoying the preparation, enjoying the grind, enjoying the celebrations with my teammates."