'Draft Day': How and Where to Watch Chadwick Boseman and Kevin Costner's NFL Drama

Fans continue to mourn the loss of Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman is known for his performance in Black Panther, but football fans will never forget him playing Vontae Mack in the NFL drama Draft Day. The film is not currently streaming on Netflix or Hulu, but it can be streamed on Vudu for free. Fans can also rent Draft Day on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and iTunes. The film will also be shown on TV, airing on Pop (Sept. 5 at 1 p.m ET) and Fox (Sept. 8 p.m. ET).

Draft Day also features Kevin Costner, who plays Sonny Weaver Jr., the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. His team has the No. 1 overall pick in the draft after making a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Originally, Weaver was going to take Mack at No. 7 overall, but due to the pressure from the owner, Weaver makes the trade with Seattle to get Bo Callahan, the top QB prospect in the draft. That leads to Weaver giving up the team's first-round picks the next two seasons. When it was all said and done, Weaver ends up taking Mack No. 1 overall and then makes trades to get the picks back from Seattle. In the end, the Browns get the No. 1, the No. 7 overall pick and keep their first-round draft picks.

"I'm a football fan, so I was quite aware of the importance of the draft and what a big television program it is," Draft Day director Ivan Reitman said to Sporting News in 2014. "The NFL has managed to create an event around those three days." Reitman went to say that "it was important that we got it really accurate and got NFL participation. I knew if I didn’t have the NFL, I wasn’t going to make the movie."

When Costner heard the news of Boseman's death, he paid tribute to him on Instagram. "Heartbroken to hear of [Chadwick Boseman]'s passing. He was such a light to everyone around him and to the world. He leaves an incredible legacy," Costner wrote. Draft Day earned mixed reviews and wasn't a box office success, but it helped launch the career of Boseman who went to star as James Brown in Get on Up and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall as well as playing T'Challa in Black Panther and several other Marvel films.