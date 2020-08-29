Chadwick Boseman Dead: Sports World Reacts to 'Black Panther' and '42' Star's Death

Friday night, the world learned that actor Chadwick Boseman had passed away at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. The man who portrayed James Brown, Jackie Robinson and the Black Panther never disclosed his diagnosis to the public, but his family confirmed the news in a statement. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement read. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

When figures throughout the sports world heard the news, they posted emotional tributes on social media. NFL players, sportswriters and NASCAR drivers alike talked about Boseman's impact on them as an actor, hero and public figure. Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton also set a new lap record during qualifying on Saturday and later dedicated his performance to Boseman.