Chadwick Boseman Dead: Sports World Reacts to 'Black Panther' and '42' Star's Death
Friday night, the world learned that actor Chadwick Boseman had passed away at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. The man who portrayed James Brown, Jackie Robinson and the Black Panther never disclosed his diagnosis to the public, but his family confirmed the news in a statement. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement read. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”
When figures throughout the sports world heard the news, they posted emotional tributes on social media. NFL players, sportswriters and NASCAR drivers alike talked about Boseman's impact on them as an actor, hero and public figure. Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton also set a new lap record during qualifying on Saturday and later dedicated his performance to Boseman.
Crazy to think when I turned on the TV yesterday Get On Up was on. Being a James Brown fan and seeing how well #ChadwickBoseman portrayed the role. Made me think about all the other films he played in n how talented he was! Waking up to the news is devastating. RIP BLACK PANTHER— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 29, 2020
prevnext
I wonder what these two are talking about up in heaven...🙏🏾
Rest In Peace KINGS! @chadwickboseman & @kobebryant
(Side note: 2020 No más!) pic.twitter.com/IP1uL0fGPa— Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) August 29, 2020
The unforeseen gut punches from 2020 can cease any time now. Amazing talent. “42” absolutely floored me. https://t.co/lDvvqkYF0G— nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) August 29, 2020
prevnext
Wakanda Forever.
Lewis Hamilton dedicates his pole to Chadwick Boseman. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YnaQs8qwcj— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 29, 2020
August 29, 2020
prevnext
My favorite super hero
RIP @chadwickboseman #wakandaforever pic.twitter.com/CwjAreLc7x— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 29, 2020
August 29, 2020
prevnext
Wakanda Forever.— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 29, 2020
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
I have to get off social media after hearing that news. 😢— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) August 29, 2020
This is much. #ripchadwickboseman
prevnext
You're a Black Hero! ✊🏽 https://t.co/AGJV6Gy5rW— Jamal Adams (@Prez) August 29, 2020
August 29, 2020
prevnext
Rest In Paradise Chadwick Boseman.— Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) August 29, 2020
A true hero 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nBqsRfLTux
August 29, 2020
prev
Prayers to his entire family. May he Rest In Peace. The world has lost such a great talent. At a loss for words. https://t.co/02oee91fLQ— Christian Covington (@thetangibleC4) August 29, 2020