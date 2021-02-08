Dr. Squatch Soap Makes a Splash During Super Bowl 2021, and Fans Can't Get Enough of the Hilarity

A soap commercial, of all things, stole the show for many viewers on Super Bowl Sunday. Dr. Squatch, a natural hygiene products company, gave viewers a wake-up call when it comes to their self-care routines. For some the tough love worked, judging by the reaction on social media. However, some viewers who were familiar with the company's heavy YouTube ad campaigns were just annoyed to see them pop up elsewhere.

Dr. Squatch sells soaps, hair care products, deodorant, toothpaste and other hygiene products — all of which are natural and free from potentially harmful additives. The company has been making waves in recent years with its over-the-top ad-campaigns, hosted by actor James Schrader. In them, he doles out facts about industrial hygiene manufacturing while also addressing male viewers in a direct, ironically candid tone. The results took Dr. Squatch all the way to Super Bowl LV, and it does not look like they're slowing down now.

Viewers were loving the Dr. Squatch commercial on game day, not least of all because it came from a relatively small company compared to the others buying ad time this year. Dr. Squatch is a subscription-based company selling straight to its customers, and giving discounts on bulk orders.

Some critics did roll their eyes at the appeals to hyper-masculinity in the commercial, of course. Even with some ironic twists and jokes, the tone did not strike every ear quite right, although on Super Bowl Sunday they could hardly be surprised.

All-in-all, it looks like Dr. Squatch's investment in Super Bowl ad time paid off, even if all the chatter wasn't glowing. Regardless, it got people talking. Here is a look at how social media reacted to the commercial.