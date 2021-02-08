Super Bowl Scientology Ad: Fans Can't Believe Commercial That Ran During Big Game

As the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battled it out on the field for the Lombardi Trophy Sunday night, social media was left in shock by the Church of Scientology's Super Bowl 2021 ad, titled "Be More." Amid a fan-favorite "Drake from State Farm" commercial and an ad showcasing Oatly CEO Toni Petersson's vocals, a 30-second Scientology ad squeezed its way in.

The full ad spans a total of two minutes and can be viewed below, with the Super Bowl commercial running around the 30-second mark. In the ad, a narrator can be heard stating, "In the wake of the unimaginable. In the shadow of uncertainty. In the face of fear," as scenes from the past year play out on screen, including workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic and the stock market crash. The narrator goes on to say, "It's time. To rediscover. Your hope. Your purpose. Your passion. Your potential. You. Because no matter what we may face. Nothing is stronger than the human spirit."

The ad immediately sparked discussion on social media, with many expressing their surprise at seeing a Church of Scientology ad. Many Super Bowl viewers said the ad stayed with them long after the game came to an end. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say about the "Be More" ad spot.