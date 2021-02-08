Super Bowl Commercials: CBS Viewers Pick Their Favorites

This year's Super Bowl commercials went all out, and social media is already helping give some idea of which ones made the biggest impact. Super Bowl 2021 left plenty of airtime for ads, and some of the biggest brands in the world emptied their advertising budgets, enlisted A-list stars and vyed for viewers' attention. It was not always the biggest or flashiest ones that worked, however.

The Super Bowl comes just under a year since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., so naturally, it was an occasion for collective reflection. The commercials could not help but address the events of the last 11 months, from COVID-19 to racial injustice to political division, and so on. In some cases, these topical commercials worked, while others fell flat. Simultaneously, some brands were rewarded for steering clear of these issues and keeping them light. A rare few managed to do both at once. In a year when anyone could watch the Super Bowl for free online, the impact was especially strong.

Many viewers eagerly awaited the big commercials and stood ready to dissect them on social media — especially those that do not generally follow American football. The commentary came fast and hard, and it was merciless if a commercial struck the wrong tone. The ones that did the best were mostly those that defied expectations.

Judging by the number of views, likes and shares ads got on various social media platforms, some clear winners are already beginning to emerge hours after the game. Here is a look at the fan-favorite commercials from Super Bowl LV. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.