Donald Trump's 2017 NASCAR Tweet Resurfaces After Kneeling Policy Change, Confederate Flag Ban

NASCAR turned heads on Wednesday with major changes to race day procedures. FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass announced that racing's governing body will remove the "national anthem conduct" instructions from pre-race handouts, providing the opportunity for kneeling in protest. Hours later, NASCAR announced that the confederate flag is now banned from all future events.

These surprising decisions coincided with one of President Donald Trump's old tweets resurfacing. Back in 2017, Trump praised NASCAR after some of the team owners said that they would not allow protests during the national anthem. He said that he was so proud of NASCAR and its fans. "They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag — they said it loud and clear!" he wrote.

With this old tweet making the rounds, racing fans and outsiders alike took the opportunity to reflect on how the times change. They specifically mentioned how the Cup Series season started with Trump serving as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500 and how Bubba Wallace is driving a Black Lives Matter car during the Blue Emu 500. Not every Twitter user used this old tweet to make their point, but they directly referenced the president with every comment.