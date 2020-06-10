NASCAR Reportedly Plans to Remove 'National Anthem Conduct' Instructions, and Fans Sound Off

NASCAR is reportedly making a major change in the wake of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis, as well as ongoing protests. Racing's governing body plans on omitting the national anthem conduct instructions from the pre-race handout. The wording about how to stand during the national anthem previously appeared on the Bristol pre-race handout but was absent prior to Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

"Drivers & Crew Chiefs, please advise your Team members: Conduct during the playing of the National Anthem, taken from the U.S. Flag Code. When the flag is displayed — all persons should face and stand at attention with their right hand over their heart — persons should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart — when the flag is not present — all present should face toward the music and act in the same manner they would if the flag were displayed," the conduct instructions said.

When racing fans saw this update from FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, they reacted strongly. Several proclaimed that NASCAR "has gone too far" while others said that this is long overdue. There were several arguments about the 1st Amendment and whether or not free speech is truly allowed at sports events.