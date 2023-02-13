Donald Trump Goes After Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Donald Trump didn't hold back when it comes to Rihanna's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. The former President of the United States went to Truth Social on Sunday night to express his thoughts on the show and said that the performance was one to forget.

"EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history — This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language," Trump wrote, per The Hill. "Also, so much for her 'Stylist!'" Before the Super Bowl, Trump attacked the 34-year-old singer by writing, "Without her "Stylist" she'd be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!"

A big reason Trump is not a fan of Rihanna is what a Texas lawmaker had to say about her. Republican Congressmen and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson went to social media to say that Rihanna should be removed from the show since she previously tweeted pictures of a Cadillac with the words "F— Trump" spray-painted on it."

"Rihanna spray painted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!," Jackson tweeted.

Rihanna posted the photos on her Instagram account about her visit to the Cadillac Ranch tourist attraction in Amarillo in August 2020. In the caption, the nine-time Grammy Award winner wrote "art" with the hashtag "81 days" referring to the build-up of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump may not have liked the performance, but the story is about Rihanna being pregnant with her second child. Fans speculated that she might be having another baby, but her rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is expecting. Rihanna and A$AP Rock also have a son, who was born in May 2022.

As for the performance, Rihanna began with Bitch Better Have My Money," then moved into "Where Have You Been." She also performed "Only Girl (In The World)," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Our It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town," "Umbrella," and "Diamonds."